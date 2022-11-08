MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government released K13.9 billion in October to finance public service delivery, out of which K1.4 billion was for debt service and other liabilities. In a statement, Dr Musokotwane said government also spent a total of K3.3 billion on costs relating to the Public Service Wage Bill. “The Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, announces that in October, 2022, the Government released a total of K13.9 billion to finance public service delivery. Of this amount, the implementation of various developmental projects, programmes and general operations amounted to K2.2 billion. Transfers, subsidies and social benefits received K6.0 billion. K1.4 billion went towards debt service and other liabilities, while…...



