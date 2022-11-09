GOVERNMENT says it has disbursed over k1 billion to local authorities for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) targeted at all 156 constituencies countrywide. In a statement, Tuesday, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development public relations officer Chila Namaiko said the disbursed amount translates to K6,433,695.67 per constituency. “The Ministry of Local Government wishes to inform the nation that it has disbursed a total of K1,003,656,525 as part of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to all the 156 Constituencies countrywide which translates to K6,433,695.67 per constituency. This brings the total amount of funds disbursed under the 2022 CDF to K19,860,239.85 per Constituency. The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary (Administration) Mr Maambo B. Haamaundu announced today 8th…...



