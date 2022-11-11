FORMER agriculture minister Michael Katambo has applauded his successor, Mtolo Phiri for “fulfilling” the promise he made that farmers on the FISP programme will begin accessing farming inputs this week. On Wednesday, Phiri announced that farmers will begin receiving their inputs by yesterday, November 10, at the various depots across the country. In an interview, Katambo said the government was on course if the farmers had indeed started receiving their inputs. “If the farmers are collecting then they are on course, unless there was a complaint that farmers are not collecting. Now the farmers are collecting, it’s in the period, then they are on course, because he made an assurance last week that everybody will get the inputs by this…...



