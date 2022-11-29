FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says citizens’ living standards will improve as the country’s economy grows. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said as the economy improves, people should expect their incomes to increase faster than commodity prices. “The living standards will improve as the economy grows because do not expect any prices to go down. As the economy improves, what you should expect is your income to increase faster than the rise in prices. As we produce more copper, as we produce more maize and there are more shops that are being opened, people’s incomes should be going up faster than the rises in the prices. That is now going to make the cost of living to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.