FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government and citizens are depending on the private sector to create meaningful jobs that will reduce poverty levels. Speaking at a sensitisation workshop on leveraging private sector engagement in implementing the Eighth National Development Plan, Dr Musokotwane said the private sector served as an untapped resource for mobilisation of funds. “The private sector and, more especially now, when the country is faced with a constrained fiscal position, is key to actualising our envisaged economic transformation and creation of jobs for our people. The private sector creates jobs through the production of various goods and services; the private sector provides the needed public resources through tax revenues; and the private sector serves…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.