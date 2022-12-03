CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has refuted reports that ZCCM-IH has sold its shares in Kansanshi Mining Plc, saying the parties have simply entered into a new arrangement that provides a more beneficial revenue stream. Kasanda says ZCCM-IH will continue to hold its shares in Kansanshi and will also continue to have pre-emptive rights in respect of the mining company. ZCCM-IH recently announced that it had entered into a transaction with First Quantum Minerals (FQM) to convert its dividend rights and economic value in its 20 percent equity in Kansanshi Mining Plc into a life of mine royalty. According to the transaction details, ZCCM-IH has agreed to enter into an agreement and drop criminal charges against Kansanshi Copper Mine directors,…...
