THE cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka as measured by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) has increased by K29.42 for the month of November. The BNNB for November 2022 stood at K 8,567.20, signifying a K29.42 increase from the K8,537.78 recorded in October, 2022. In a statement, Monday, JCTR programmes manager Muchimba Siamachoka attributed the upward movement in the basket to increased prices in items such as kapenta, tomato and vegetables. She expressed concern about the high cost of living, noting that the average Lusaka basket, as measured through the year, now stands at K8,727.61. “The cost of living for a family of five as measured by the…...



