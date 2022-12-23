VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says the rehabilitated City Market will accommodate about 4,000 traders. And Vice-President Nalumango says the country needs a law aimed at punishing those who buy and sell from the streets instead of designated markets. Meanwhile, Vice-President Nalumango says UPND cadres are free to trade in the markets as long as they don’t harass other traders by collecting money from them. Speaking when she commissioned part of the rehabilitated Lusaka City Market, Thursday, the Vice-President said the Simon Mwewa Lane Market would soon be opened too. “I am reliably informed that the market will accommodate a total of 4000 marketers and traders. That is huge, that is good. But we will not end there, we will continue to…...



