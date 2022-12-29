MINES and Mineral Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government will work like a horse to ensure it reaches the three million tonnes of copper production target in the next 10 years. Commenting on former ZCCM-IH chief executive director Dr Pius Kasolo’s statement where he observed that the three million target was too optimistic, Kabuswe said investment in exploration had already began and production was expected to start in some areas. “You are allowed in life to make goals. When you want to achieve something, you must make a goal, focus yourself on something bigger than your capacity. What will happen is that now you are going to work yourself like a horse to make sure that you reach that target…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.