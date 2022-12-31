THE Energy Regulation Board has reduced the price of petrol by K1.40 per litre, while diesel has been reduced by 94n and kerosene by 47n. The January 2023 pump prices have been adjusted as follows: petrol K24.49, diesel K26.44 and kerosene K19.98. The price of Jet A1 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport has been reduced by 60n. Meanwhile, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa says the monthly price reviews shall continue even in 2023. At a media briefing, Saturday, Bowa attributed the reductions to changes in the exchange rate and international oil prices. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has reduced the pump prices of petroleum products by K1.40 per litre for petrol, 94n per litre for diesel and 47n per litre for kerosene. Further, the ERB has adjusted…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.