A PwC Zambia’s 2021 Listed Companies Analysis Report has revealed that market capitalisation of companies listed on the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) increased by K9.8 billion to K67.3 billion in kwacha terms, and by US$1.3 billion to US$4 billion in US dollar terms in 2021. The report reveals that Zambia Sugar, Copperbelt Energy Corporation, Chilanga Cement (formerly known as Lafarge Cement Zambia) and Zambia National Commercial Bank recorded the largest increase in terms of market capitalisation in 2021. The report further reveals that of the 24 companies listed on LuSE, 11 recorded an increase in their market capitalisation in 2021, two companies’ market capitalisation stayed the same, while 11 companies recorded a reduction. The report stated that the kwacha’s appreciation…...



