ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says the country may end 2023 with less than the projected growth rate of 3.7 percent due to load shedding and uncertainty around external debt restructuring. And Kanyama says government will this year come under a lot of pressure to deliver on its budget targets, than ever before. In an interview, Kanyama said critical risks remained in 2023, being a projected global recession that may affect mineral revenues, load shedding and uncertainty around external debt restructuring. He said the only feasible way out of such risks was consistency in budget execution. “Effective budget execution in 2023 remains the primary driver for economic growth, poverty reduction as well as enabling the country to remain resilient against the anticipated…...



