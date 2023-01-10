Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga says his ministry is in talks with cooperating partners in order to find ways of bridging the K10 billion financial gap at CEEC. During the awarding of marketer booster loans last year, CEEC Director General Dr Charles Mungule told President Hakainde Hichilema that the commission was in a K9.8 billion financial gap. “The commission received in total 90,546 applications for all the loan products in 2022. These applications [were] in all the categories of the loan products that we made a call for application. Out of these applications, as of today we wish to report that over 400 recipients in different loan categories have already been funded to the tune of…...