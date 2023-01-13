THE Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) has appealed to Zesco to consider load shedding markets at night only. And the Bars and Nightclub Owners Association has lamented that the sector has made significant losses as some bars are forced to close when there is no power. In an interview, ZANAMACA president Mupila Kameya said Zesco should consider cutting off power in markets at night because most businesses required electricity for their operations. “Our appeal to Zesco and government is to look at certain areas like the markets, if load shedding can be happening at night in markets to allow people to work, operate and make money during the day so as to sustain their lives. But if we have…...



