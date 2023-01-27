GOVERNMENT has assured that the procurement and distribution of farming inputs for the 2023-2024 farming season will be done in time this time around, saying lessons have been learnt. Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi says government wants to ensure delivery of inputs not later than June/July. In an interview, Wednesday, Mbozi said the move would avoid late delivery of inputs. “[We want to start early], partly yes [because of] the lessons, and also I think when you have a plan, when you have a budget and a budget was approved, we are aware and a policy direction I think is very clear. So when we have those ingredients really there is no reason why we should sit and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.