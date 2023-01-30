ZAMBIA Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) vice president Chipego Zulu says medium to large firms have shown a better capability to respond to the current load shedding than the smaller players. And Zulu says ZAM has established a platform with Zesco to ensure the utility company gets real time information on how load shedding is affecting the sector. In an interview, Zulu said as much as the impact was felt across the sector, SMEs had a higher burden with regards to their ability to cope with the current load shedding. “In terms of how the sector is fairing after a month or so of load management, I think it’s quite clear to note that load shedding does and will always have…...



