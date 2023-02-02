POULTRY Association of Zambia (PAZ) has attributed the reduction in prices of chickens in Lusaka to the changes in consumer behaviour due to load shedding. Despite the anticipated increase in prices of chickens, a check by News Diggers in some parts of Lusaka found most traders selling their chicken between K90 and K110. PAZ Executive Manager Dominic Chanda said customers had shifted from buying chickens in bulk to immediate consumption due to lack of storage facilities. In an interview, Tuesday, Chanda said this was forcing farmers with already grown chickens ready to be offloaded at once to reduce the prices in a bid to dispose them. “We have also noted some changes in the consumption pattern of chicken because now this…...



