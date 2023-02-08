THE Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) says government should be very careful as it deals with Total Energies for reducing its imported volumes of fuel. Energy Minister Peter Kapala recently revealed that the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) will administratively deal with Total Energies for failing to import fuel despite having a permit. In an interview, Monday, OMCAZ president Kafula Mubanga urged government to be measured as it dealt with the Oil giant. “Dealing with Total is a threat in dealing with multinationals because at the end of the day whether you like it or not, you want the multinationals to invest. So investors’ confidence can be withdrawn if you deal aggressively with these OMCs. Meaning that there will be…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.