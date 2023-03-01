GOVERNMENT has signed a 25-year concession agreement with Macro-Oceans Investment Limited for the upgrading of the 327 kilometres Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway and rehabilitation of the Luanshya-Fisenge-Masangano road. Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi discloses that the Ndola-Lusaka road project will cost US$649, 976,167, saying, the project, which was initially quoted at US$1.2 billion under PF, would have risen to over US$2 billion for the concession period. And Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says those who will be criticising the government for doing the project under PPP are the same people who left the country in debt. Meanwhile, Macro-Oceans Investment Limited representative Lie Yongqi has assured the government of high quality work delivery. Speaking during…...



