PRICEWATER Coopers (PwC) Country Senior Partner Andrew Chibuye says it is not unexpected that inflation will be under pressure because Zambia is an import driven country and the exchange rate is souring. On Thursday last week, the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) announced that the annual inflation rate for the month of February 2023 had increased to 9.6 percent from the 9.4 percent recorded in January, 2023. Reacting to the announcement, Chibuye insisted that the trend in inflation was expected. “What we have is, if you think about it Zambia is an import driven economy, exchange rate going up so it means imports are going up. That then flows to pricing so it’s not unexpected that inflation will be under pressure…...



