PF Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says top UPND officials might be involved in stealing precious minerals like Sugilite. Kafwaya says UPND must stop raping the country out of its minerals otherwise there won’t be any resources left for future generations. Asked whether he thought top UPND officials were involved in the scheme to illegally mine Sugilite Ore, Kafwaya responded affirmatively and questioned the safety of minerals in the country. “That’s my suspicion (that senior people in UPND might be involved) because if you are going to have the PJOC going to visit the mine, what is that? The entire PJOC. Then there is something that is telling you the entire system…, and in fact in that entire sound…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.