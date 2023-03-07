SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says government has not yet received any report of overpayment in the bank accounts of any public official for the month of February 2023. Last week, government clarified that public service officials received correct salaries for the month of February 2023, despite the pay slips of some public officials showing duplicated salaries. Government, however, advised that in case of any overpayment, such an incident should be reported to the Ministry of Finance immediately. Asked in an interview whether the government had received any reports of overpayment, Nkulukusa responded in the negative. He said investigations are ongoing to ascertain what caused the duplication of payslips for February salaries. “No, not yet, because that time when…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.