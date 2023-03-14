THE Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has warned of the likelihood of an outbreak of tick-borne diseases in cattle this year due to heavy rains. And the ministry says parts of Chipangali District are already experiencing tick-borne diseases. In an interview, Thursday, the Acting Director for Veterinary Services Dr Geoffrey Muuka said government was already putting in place measures to respond to the outbreak. “Likely we are going to have an outbreak of tick borne diseases this year. We have to put out messages to our farmers that they should be proactive in dipping their animals, in spraying their animals. Whatever method they can use to take away ticks from their animals, let them use those methods because this year…...



