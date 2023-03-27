ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda says the country needs to deliver its taxes if people are to live in a civilised economy. Speaking when he officiated at a two-day workshop in Lusaka, Thursday, Banda said there was no need to depend on others to come and improve the country’s civilisation. “Colleagues, you will agree with me that the onus of developing Zambia lies on the shoulders of all of us, including the media. Revenue mobilisation is the key aspect in ensuring that our development vision as a country is actualised. Someone touched on the aspect of paying tax. If we want to live in a civilised society, we have to deliver our own taxes as a country,…...



