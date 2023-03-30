FORMER National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Board member Gibson Masumbu says fights between management and former NRFA chairperson Joe Mutwale led to the dissolution of the former board. On Tuesday, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane named a new Board for the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) to be headed by Avet Mulonga Hamuwele as its Chairperson. Dr Musokotwane clarified that contrary to suspicions by some quarters, the former NRFA Board members that were dissolved last year in October did not engage in any financial misconduct. “Pursuant to Section 5 (1) of the National Road Fund Act Number 13 of 2002, the Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane MP has appointed a new board for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.