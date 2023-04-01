Cars queue up to refuel at Spectra filling station along Mosi oa Tunya Road in Woodlands due to fuel shortages in Lusaka on January 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted downward the price of petrol by K0.93 per litre and K2.97 for diesel for the month of April. ERB says prices for kerosene and retail or Posted Airfield Price (PAP) of Jet A-1 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and other local Airports remain unchanged. At a media briefing, Friday, ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the new prices were: petrol current price K28.52, new 27.59; low sulphur diesel current K 29.25, new K 26.28; kerosene current K22.29, new K22.29 and JET A-1 (at KKIA) current K25.34. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted the pump price of petrol and diesel downwards by K0.93per litre and K2.97per litre, respectively. The pump price of kerosene has…...