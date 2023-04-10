THE Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) says the reported mealie meal crisis in the country is being blown out of proportion, saying it’s a manageable matter. And the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has warned that the prevailing mealie-meal shortages will have an economic bearing on already struggling families to access basic food. Meanwhile, the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has expressed concern over government’s move to allow importation of mealie meal into Zambia, saying it will negatively affect local millers. On Wednesday, the government disclosed that it will import mealie meal from South Africa in order to ensure a positive impact on the pricing and availability of the product. Meanwhile, Shoprite country general manager Charles Bota said the…...



