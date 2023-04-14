National Savings and Credit Bank chief executive officer Mukwandi Chibesakunda listens as ZANAMACA president Mupila Kameya addresses journalists during the singing an MoU on group loan package and financial education to small and medium scale farmers and enterpreneurs in Lusaka on July 10, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Zambia National Marketers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) has lamented that the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) is working in isolation, and not engaging relevant stakeholders in the management of marketeer booster loans. In an interview, Tuesday, ZANAMACA president Mupila Kameya said there was no clear picture of who and how many marketeers had so far benefitted from the booster loans. “It seems the demand is higher and what is expected is not equivalent to what the people want. The population of these marketeers is very high and they want this marketeer booster. I know there is always somewhere to start from, but I think we need to do more, especially on reaching out to those marketeers. I believe that can…...