UNITED Capital Fertilizer (UCF) says it is more than ready to supply Compound D fertiliser to government for this year’s farming season as it already has over 50,000 metric tonnes in its sheds. In March this year, government disclosed that it had decided to direct bid Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia and United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Company Limited for the supply of Compound D fertiliser for this year’s farming season. Agriculture Minister Reuben Phiri said the procurement of fertiliser for the 2023/2024 farming season will be done using open International bidding for urea fertiliser and direct bidding for compound D fertiliser. In an interview, Monday, UCF Chairman Chance Kabaghe said the company can deliver the 77,000 metric tonnes that government had…...



