THE Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) says it has finished assessing its properties, but notes that almost all the buildings need touch ups. In February this year, WCFCB Chairperson Emmanuel Mbambiko said 80 percent of the fund’s properties were in a bad state. He said the fund was therefore conducting an assessment on its properties with a view of improving and making them commercially viable. In an interview, Monday, Mbambiko said some funds had been set aside to improve on the properties, adding that once that is done, the fund will then be able to increase the rentable amounts. “The exercise has been completed; I think almost all the buildings need some touch up. We have to put value…...



