THE Grain Traders Association of Zambia (GTAZ) has projected low prices for soya beans during this year’s marketing season. In an interview, GTAZ Spokesperson Yotam Mkandawire said unless India and China opened their markets, the price of the commodity would be low. “The soya bean market, it crashed in the sense that prices were very low in the region. So you know you could not export soya beans anywhere because the domestic market was low, the international or the regional market was also low. So what happened is that a lot of our members they are still sitting with some parcels of soya beans and things like that. And the expectation for this year is quite a big crop, the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.