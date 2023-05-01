MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says the witnessed Kwacha appreciation has empowered locals with more buying power. In an interview, Wednesday, Mulenga said the Kwacha had been appreciating because government had put in place resilient fundamentals for the currency to survive. “In the past, you could not afford to buy a car from South Africa. If you had K250,000 for a car that you wanted, you would be required to top up. Is it bad for you to have enough buying power? How bad is it? What has happened now is that we have empowered you with the buying power. You get more dollars from the little Kwacha in the past. The biggest trading partner that Zambia…...



