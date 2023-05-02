ECONOMIST Noel Nkhoma says it is basically a death sentence for the country without debt restructuring. In an interview, Thursday, Nkhoma stressed the need of ensuring Zambia’s debt was restructured saying the consequences of not getting into the programme were dire. “To be honest, I want to stand with the Ministry of Finance, we are between a rock and a hard place. The consequences of not getting into the programme is so dire. So I will be lying to think or to suggest that there is an option. So me I think we just have to remain resolute, we have to remain what we call extremely persevere to ensure we get this debt restructuring. It is basically a death sentence…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.