FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced the appointment of Kakenenwa Muyangwa as the new Board Chairperson for ZCCM-IH. In a letter dated May 5, 2023, Dr Musokotwane said Muyangwa’s appointment had been approved by the Industrial Development Corporation Management and Board. “RE: APPOINTMENT AS BOARD CHAIRPERSON ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (ZCCM-IH). I hereby wish to inform you that the Industrial Development Corporation Management and Board have appointed you as Board Chairperson of ZCCM- IH with immediate effect. I wish to congratulate you on your appointment and I urge you to serve diligently in your capacity,” said Dr Musokotwane. Muyangwa’s appointment follows the resignation of the previous board chairperson, Dolika Banda. In a letter dated September 11,…...



