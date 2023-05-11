PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he never imagined the country would fall into another debt crisis, a few years after the balance sheet was cleaned up. Addressing delegates at the Zambia Investor Forum in London, Wednesday, President Hichilema said the country was grappling with the current debt because of the consumption levels during the previous administration. “What you see there (pointing at the chart) was never by chance. The results in the later years, in 2008 obviously after Chiluba left, president Mwanawasa came in and continued with those reforms including then the financial crisis that hit us. You do remember. We were able to weather that because economic growth was there. There was some sort of fat to be able to…...



