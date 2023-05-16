Business and Investments Consultants in Africa (BICA) Managing Partner Howard Mwape says government should come up with policies that will direct the Electrical Vehicles (EV) sector in the country. In an interview, Monday, Mwape said although players in the sector had engaged government, no policies had been developed or implemented. “We don’t have any. I have not heard a country in Africa which is developing or which has developed because that’s why we are saying we need a lot of people to come, listen and then we start engaging because we need those policies. Because we need to develop them for us to work. You can’t work without direction, you can’t move without direction, you have to move either go…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.