ZCCM-IH minority shareholders say Vedanta must write off the debt that it is owed by KCM as a condition for its return to the mine. The shareholders say KCM is in a dire financial situation because of Vedanta. In a statement, Monday, Minority Shareholders Spokesperson Thierry Charles said financial problems at the mine will continue and it will take years for KCM to get back on its feet if the current debt was not written off. “KCM has debts to Vedanta. If these debts remain on the books, the financial problems will continue and it will take years for KCM to get back on its feet. Anil Agarwal bragged to his shareholders that Vedanta had made billions of dollars on…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.