NATIONAL Union for Small Scale Farmers in Zambia (NUSFAZ) Executive Director Ebony Loloji says the FRA’s move not to buy soya beans during this year’s crop marketing season will discourage crop diversification. Meanwhile, the Zambia National Farmers’ Union says it is disappointed that soya beans will not be part of the FRA strategic reserves this marketing season when the season promises a record crop of the commodity. On Wednesday, FRA Board Chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya revealed that the agency does not intend on buying soya beans because it was sitting on 100, 000 metric tonnes of the commodity. But reacting to the development in an interview, Thursday, Loloji said the move would negatively affect small scale farmers in terms of driving…...



