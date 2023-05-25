MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says the lower Zambezi mining issue is quite complex and will require a comprehensive statement from him and his green economy and tourism counterparts on the way forward. And Kabuswe has disclosed that the new dawn government has so far given out 500 mining licenses. Meanwhile, Kabuswe says no one will be allowed to hold more than five mining licenses. The Conservation Advocates Zambia (CAZ), a Zambian non-profit organisation, earlier appealed to the government to halt mining activities in the Lower Zambezi. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Kabuswe said discussions were still underway regarding the matter. “Mining in the lower Zambezi is a very topical and complex issue, the issue has had two schools…...



