THE cost of living for a family of five living in Lusaka has reduced by K34.67 for the month of May 2023, according to the JCTR Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket. The JCTR BNNB for May 2023 in Lusaka stood at K9, 077.93 from the K9, 112.60 recorded in April 2023. In a statement, Wednesday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Officer Aquila Ng’onga attributed the reduction in the food basket to price decreases in food items such as 3.6 litres of cooking oil as well as fruits. “The cost of living for a family of five as measured by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for the month of May 2023 in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.