Atomic Agency director general Roland Msiska speaks to ZANACO Bank Chief Commercial Officer Lishala Situmbeko as Commissioner of African Union Commission ambassador Albert Muchanga ( c) listens in Livingstone during the official opening of the National Economic Summit on July 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry Albert Muchanga says the continent is moving towards a single African currency. Speaking during the 22nd COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government, Commissioner Muchanga said the implementation of the single African currency would be by the African Monetary Institute. “Let me assure that we are on course towards a single African currency. In 2021 the Heads of State and government adopted the Macro Economic convergence criteria and this criteria is going to be implemented by the African Monetary Institute whose headquarters would be in Abuja Nigeria, which is also going to the headquarters of the Africa Central Bank. We have teamed up with the Africa Development Bank who have agreed…...