PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the clinching of the $6.3 billion debt restructuring deal calls for celebrations as it was a difficult process. Speaking shortly after arriving in the country from France, President Hichilema said it was unfortunate that some PF members were demeaning a process which they failed to achieve. “This was not easy, debt restructuring of a debt which was of a mountain proportion, humongous debt, the debt was borrowed recklessly. A liability was acquired, there was no asset on the other side, the economy went down. We all know what happened to that money, but we didn’t say we will do nothing about it. We had to do something about it although it was orchestrated by others who…...



