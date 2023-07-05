THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it has so far purchased about 6, 800 metric tonnes of maize valued at K13.3 million since the crop marketing season opened. In an interview, Monday, FRA Executive Director Mwansa Chamatete said money has already been disbursed to farmers who have supplied the maize to the agency this year. “We have bought about 6,800 metric tonnes of maize in just the second week. That is to the value of K13.3 million and now all this money has now been disbursed to those that have supplied this year. With regards to farmers who supplied us with their produce last farming season, we have actually paid everyone. You might find maybe one or two farmers were…...



