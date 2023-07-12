MINISTRY of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi says government is concerned about the low agricultural productivity among smallholder farmers hence its decision to develop a National Agricultural Mechanisation Strategy. Speaking during the National Agriculture Mechanisation Strategy (NAMS) Steering Committee Meeting, Tuesday, Mbozi said the agriculture sector remains an important sector for Zambia’s economy. “The agriculture sector remains an important sector for Zambia’s economy and has a strategic role to play to achieve economic diversification and poverty reduction. The ministry is concerned with low agricultural production and productivity among the smallholder farmers in Zambia. This has prompted the ministry to develop a National Agricultural Mechanisation Strategy. The National Agricultural Mechanisation Strategy 2023-2027 is being developed within the context of the National…...



