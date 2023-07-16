MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has assured that there will be no more delays in receiving disbursements from the IMF, with the next being in the coming six months. Dr Musokotwane says the US$189 million that Zambia has received from the IMF will help the country restructure its economy. Meanwhile, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya has explained that from the total US$189 million IMF financing, 50 percent will go towards budget support while the remainder will go towards reserve build up. At a media briefing, Friday, Dr Musokotwane said the delay in receiving the current disbursement was because the IMF first wanted to see the country seal a deal with its creditors. “The delay,…...



