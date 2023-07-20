ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani says ACSG Westland Power Company’s decision to invest in a solar thermal power project will not only increase power generation capacity but also help diversify the country’s energy mix.

And ACSG Westland Power Company Limited Chairman, Chief Obi Amuchienwa says the company has funds to make the project possible and will hit the ground running.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peter Kapala has urged Zesco to ensure that all its power purchase arrangements are cost-efficient and do not put the utility company in perpetual debt.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of a power purchase agreement between the two companies, Tuesday, Mapani said Zambia’s electricity supply industry required de-monopolisation by having as many players as possible on the market.

He said ACSG Westland Power Company will invest in a solar thermal power project with an expected net capacity of 500mw + 10mw.

“The Zambian energy sector and specifically its electricity supply industry requires de-monopolisation, it is currently monopolised. Which simply means steadily removing the exclusive responsibility placed on Zesco Limited to meet the country’s power supply needs by having as many players as possible on the market. This will entail us encouraging more and more investors to invest in the power sector. Zesco Limited, therefore, wishes to thank ACSG Westland Power Company Limited’s decision to invest in a solar thermal power project with an expected net capacity of 500 megawatts plus 10. This is our theme, 500 megawatts plus 10. So, there are 10 megawatts which will be secured and be the first ones to run even as a pilot. This will be done in various parts of this country,” said Mapani.

“By doing so, ACSG will be tangibly contributing to accelerating Zambia’s electricity supply industry on two fronts, which are to increase power generation capacity and to help diversify the energy mix which presently has hydro sitting at 86 percent in Zambia. Which is a risk by itself. We are further excited to note that this agreement guarantees us an initial investment and commissioning of the 10 megawatts solar thermal plant. Hopefully to be placed in Shang’ombo area and thereafter 500 megawatts to continue facing through. This occasion is good for Zambia. It is also a very good punctuation, to show the true leadership brought in by the new dawn government. Zambia has for a long time depended on hydropower but now it’s time to diversify and get this new technology to run in Zambia. Please do note that this technology is fairly new and do hope that it is going to be a flagship for Africa and indeed for the world”.

And Amuchienwa said the company would hit the ground running.

“We have agreed amongst ourselves that Zambia can be a regional hub to be able to launch this Solar Thermal technology which is clean, sustainable. It’s something that can be driven and it is something that can be achievable within the shortest possible time. So, the endorsement of this power purchase agreement today is historical for us because we’ve been together as a consortium for several years and we set up this consortium to find a realistic solution to the power problems that exist in Africa,” said Amuchienwa.

“Most of the projects have been stillborn because the intentions are there but for some reason or the other, either the technology is failing or the financial aspect is not perfected. In this case, the technology seems to be quite perfected, the financial capacity is there and the cooperation between the government entities. Most importantly, you cannot have a framework for power development and there is a lack of synergy. The synergy is there right from the vision of His Excellency the President to the vision of the Honourable Minister, who will drive that vision to the vision of the heads of parastatals. When they speak to the other in one voice realistically, we will get things done. We are not here to talk too much, we are here to get this done. We have the funds to make it possible and without saying too much about it, we will hit the ground running by the grace of God.”

Meanwhile, Kapala urged Zesco to ensure that all its power purchase arrangements were cost-efficient and did not put the utility company in perpetual debt.

“Today, Zesco has in place an electricity tariff regime that not only reflects the different segments of customers and their unique needs but also sends a positive signal to investors that we are on a steady but encouraging path to cost reflectivity. Zesco has successfully re-negotiated its tariffs with some Independent Power Producers (IPPS) as a practical measure to achieve sustainable debt levels and continued win-win business relationships for the benefit of the power sector. Thus, going forward we encourage Zesco to ensure that all of its power purchase arrangements are cost efficient and do not put the national utility in perpetual debt, that is an impediment to its sustained growth,” said Kapala.

“Therefore, we expect that all public companies, Zesco included, [will] support this achievement by avoiding the accumulation of unsustainable debts. Rather, they embrace viable investment models in their expansionary projects. The government has enabled an environment suitable for various investment models to include Public Private Partnerships and joint ventures, among others. Hence, we do not see why any company will seek to contract unsustainable debt going forward as that would be detrimental to collective progress. Today’s signing of a power purchase agreement between ACSG Westland Power Company Limited and Zesco Limited is a testament of the tremendous work the new dawn government has done in creating a stable and predictable business environment for local and foreign investment. ACSG Westland Power Company Limited’s decision to invest in solar thermal power projects with an expected net capacity of 500mw + 10mw in various parts of the country will accelerate Zesco’s ambition to grow its current energy sources beyond hydroelectric power”.