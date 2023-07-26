FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane and Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Germany in Zambia Dr Bernhard Trautner signing the €35.8m (K750 m) financing agreements - Picture by Philip Chisalu

THE Germany Federal Government through its Development Bank, KfW has provided a grant of €35.8 million or K750 million to Zambia to support the implementation of various projects in the energy and water sectors. And Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the grant agreement is in respect of the urban water supply and sanitation project in Chipata, a project for the management of water resources and sanitation for medium sized towns and the GET FIT Zambia project phase ii. Speaking during the signing ceremony of the grant agreement, Tuesday, Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Germany in Zambia Dr Bernhard Trautner said the grant financing agreements will contribute towards attaining development goals in the water…...