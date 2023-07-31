THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says Zesco did not meet various performance targets which were set for the years 2020 to 2022, among them targets for new customer connections as well as financial performance. And ERB has cautioned that it will not hesitate to take action against the utility company for poor performance arising from factors that are within its control. Speaking during the signing of the Key Performance Indicator (KPI), Friday, ERB Chairperson Reynolds Bowa said in the previous framework, Zesco attained scores of 37 percent, 46 percent and 49 percent for 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively, against a minimum benchmark score of 75 percent. “The ERB has developed KPI frameworks for Zesco for the period 2023 to 2025…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.