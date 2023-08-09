THE Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) has declared a K30 million dividend cheque to the Ministry of Finance. And Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government would be smiling every day if only all state-owned enterprises were like ZNBS. He has lamented that instead of declaring dividends, a lot of state-owned enterprises ask for funding from the government. Receiving the cheque, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said this was the seventh time government was receiving a dividend cheque from ZNBS. “I am delighted to receive the K30 million dividend cheque from the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS). This is the seventh time the government is receiving a dividend cheque from ZNBS. At the Annual General Meeting of ZNBS held on 28th June…...