SCIENCE and Technology Permanent Secretary Brilliant Habeenzu says his ministry will soon summon ZICTA to find out why the country’s fourth mobile network operator, Beeline Telecommunications, is not yet operational. The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) granted Beeline Telecom a license to commence operations in February 2021 but the timeline was later extended. In November last year, the Authority said the telecommunication company was expected to commence operations on January 31, 2023, but to this day, the company is still not yet operational. In an interview, Thursday, Habeenzu said the ministry was yet to get a report from ZICTA regarding the telecommunication company’s status. “We are yet to get full details or a report from the operator or…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.